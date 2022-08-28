Woman in critical condition after being found shot inside car in DeKalb County, police say

A woman is critical after she was found shot in her car Saturday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Officers were called to the 1700 block Dunbarton Drive in Lithonia just after noon to investigate a person shot call, DCPD said.

When police arrived, they found a woman they described as in her 30s in her car in the roadway. They said she had been shot and she wasn’t able to tell them what happened to her.

A neighbor told Channel 2 Action News police knocked on his door looking for the getaway driver who parked in his driveway moments earlier.

“They were looking for him at our house,” said Dominique Sanderson. “They were very persistent.”

Sanderson said police told him the getaway driver was parked in his driveway.

“They were asking us if we heard shots, {and} why there was a gold {Honda} accord in our driveway. We didn’t know who they were. By the time we did, cops said themselves they were pulling out {of the driveway} and somebody was running through our backyard with a backpack,” said Sanderson.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Officers did not share any information on the shooter or any other details regarding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

