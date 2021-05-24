Woman in critical condition after being found in road; police investigating

May 24—A Coal Township woman is in critical condition after she was found in the middle of a street just blocks from her home early Saturday morning.

The family of Cheyenne Swartz, 21, said she was found two blocks from her Coal Township home at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, according to her sister, Summer Klimek, 28, of Sunbury.

Coal Township Police Chief Ed Purcell said this morning officers are investigating the incident. Klimek said she and her family have been in contact with Coal Township police.

Purcell said police have been searching video surveillance cameras and knocking on doors asking for any information about the incident. He did not release any details on the case or its investigation on Monday.

Klimek said Swartz was flown by Life Flight from the scene to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville and is now on life support. Anyone with information about the incident to contact Coal Township police at 570-644-0333.

This is a developing story. More details will be released when they become available.