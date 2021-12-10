Woman in 'critical condition' after being shot while driving in Phoenix

A woman was hospitalized in "extremely critical condition" after she was shot while driving, causing her vehicle to crash into a wall, Sgt. Ann Justus with the Phoenix Police Department said on Thursday.

According to Justus, the woman was driving near 7th Avenue and Beardsley Road in Phoenix when she was shot by someone in another vehicle.

She was taken to a hospital and detectives remained on scene to investigate the incident, Justus said,

"It is unknown at this time if any type of traffic altercation occurred prior to the shooting," Justus said.

No further details were provided.

Reach breaking news reporter Julie Luchetta at jluchetta@arizonarepublic.com.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman hospitalized after being shot while driving in Phoenix