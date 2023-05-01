Woman in critical condition after being shot at southwest Atlanta hotel, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a southwest Atlanta hotel.

Police said on Sunday at 6:25 a.m., officers received reports of a person shot at the Travel Inn hotel on Forrest Hills Drive SW.

When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she is in critical condition. Her identity has not been released.

Authorities have not said what led to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

