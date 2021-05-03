Woman in critical condition after being shot in Reserve home

May 3—A woman is in critical condition after her ex-boyfriend shot her in the head and legs on Sunday in Reserve, according to Allegheny County police.

Emergency crews responded at 8:30 p.m. to the incident in the 3400 block of Spring Garden Avenue.

There, they found a 30-year-old woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Joseph Hogg, 35, of Pittsburgh, fled the scene but later turned himself in, police said.

Hogg is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment on criminal charges that include aggravated assault and burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 724-226-7726, tpanizzi@triblive.com or via Twitter .