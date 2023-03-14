Woman in critical condition after being shot behind Fort Worth motel, police say

A woman is in critical condition after being shot behind a motel in southeast Fort Worth, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Delux Inn Motel, located at 4451 South Freeway, around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. They found a woman behind the building with several gunshot wounds. She told police that she was unloading her vehicle when a man walked up, pulled out a gun and fired at her several times.

The suspect fled on foot, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threating injuries. The Gun Violence Unit will investigate the shooting, officials said.