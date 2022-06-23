Woman in critical condition after being shot, dropped off at Le Bonheur, police say

A 19-year-old is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning.

According to Memphis Police, the woman was dropped off at Le Bonheur just after 3:30 a.m. in a private vehicle.

The woman was then rushed to Regional One by Memphis Fire.

Prelim info shows that at 3:31 am, a 19 year old female was dropped off at LeBonheur Children's Hospital, with a gunshot wound, by private vehicle. She was xported to ROH by MFD in critical condition. There is no suspect info. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/kMiGfox6hQ — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 23, 2022

No suspect information is available at this time, MPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

