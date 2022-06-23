Woman in critical condition after being shot, dropped off at Le Bonheur, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A 19-year-old is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning.

According to Memphis Police, the woman was dropped off at Le Bonheur just after 3:30 a.m. in a private vehicle.

The woman was then rushed to Regional One by Memphis Fire.

No suspect information is available at this time, MPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

