Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in Tukwila; police searching for suspect

Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head in Tukwila on Saturday night.

At about 11 p.m., officers responded to the 32000 block of South 136th Street after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a woman on the road with a gunshot wound to her head.

Officers began performing CPR until medics arrived and took over care. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives with the TPD’s major crimes unit responded to the scene and will be investigating this incident.

Based on initial findings, police do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Tukwila police by calling (206) 241-2121, emailing tips@tukwilawa.gov, or sending a private message on its social media accounts, referencing case number 230002286.