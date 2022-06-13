Woman in critical condition after being struck by car while crossing the street in McKeesport

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a car in McKeesport.

According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to a scene in the 800 block of Lysle Boulevard at 3:12 p.m.

Dispatch said one person had been taken to the hospital for their injuries.

According to Allegheny County police, the adult female victim was hit by a Cadillac Escalade while crossing the street.

She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Escalade stayed at the scene.

Homicide detectives and collision reconstruction officers have initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

