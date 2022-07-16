Woman in critical condition after car hits her; another woman charged with assault

Jul. 16—A woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly hitting her ex-boyfriend's current girlfriend with a rental 2021 Toyota Camry in Union Bridge, leaving her in critical condition, court records said.

Chelsea Kendall, 38, of Union Bridge, was charged one count each of first- and second-degree assault, failure to immediately stop a vehicle at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury and failure to return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, according to online court records.

The victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition as of Thursday night, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. She sustained multiple head injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery, court records said.

There was no defense attorney listed for Kendall as of Friday afternoon.

At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of Black Ankle Road and Unionville Road in Union Bridge for a report of a person intentionally struck by a vehicle.

At the scene, deputies found the victim lying in the road with tire marks on her chest, court records said.

Kendall fled before deputies arrived, the sheriff's office news release said.

The victim's boyfriend of 22 years, who is Kendall's ex-boyfriend, witnessed the incident, the release said. He was uninjured.

According to court records, Kendall and her ex-boyfriend had been talking at around 2 p.m. Wednesday and went to check on her car. Kendall later messaged his current girlfriend to say he was back with Kendall.

Kendall later drove toward her ex-boyfriend's residence on Black Ankle Road as he and his current girlfriend were going out to buy cigarettes, court records say.

The two women got out of their cars at the intersection of Black Ankle Road and Unionville Road and exchanged words.

Kendall got back in her car and drove toward the other woman's car. Court records do not clearly indicate how Kendall hit the other woman, saying only that she backed up at one point and also "gunned the car."

Charging documents say the car's tires went over the current girlfriend as she was lying in the street.

The sheriff's office and U.S. Marshals found Kendall, and sheriff's office deputies arrested her at her residence in Union Bridge, authorities said.

Sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said he couldn't say why or how the U.S. Marshals helped the sheriff's office because the investigation was underway.

Frederick County District Court Judge Eric Schaffer ordered Kendall to be held without bail Friday, State's Attorney's Office spokesman Will Cockey wrote in an email. Her preliminary hearing is Aug. 11, according to Cockey.

