Woman in critical condition after crashing into telephone pole in Pittsburgh’s Westwood neighborhood

A woman is in critical condition after police say she crashed her car into a telephone pole in Pittsburgh’s Westwood neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, first responders were called to the 600 block of Greentree Road around 9:45 a.m. for reports for a single-vehicle crash.

Police said the driver, an adult female, is believed to have attempted to illegally pass multiple cars at a high rate of speed in the left lane before she crashed into a telephone pole.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. There were no other injuries.

The Collision Investigation Unit processed the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

