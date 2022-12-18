Woman in critical condition following Parkway Village shooting, MPD says

The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting that left a woman injured in Parkway Village.

Police said it happened around 10:08 am in the 4700 block of Summerlane.

MPD said the woman arrived at St Francis Park and was transferred to ROH critical.

According to MPD, those involved know each other.

This is an ongoing investigation.

