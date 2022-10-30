Woman in critical condition following shooting on Griggs Avenue, police say

A woman is hurt after a shooting on Griggs Avenue, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said it happened at 7:34 pm at 2132 Griggs Avenue.

A woman was found and taken to Regional one hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.

Police said a man occupying a white car is responsible.

This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

