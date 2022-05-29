Woman in critical condition following shooting near grocery store in Castalia Heights, police say

A woman was detained after another woman was shot in Castalia Heights, Memphis Police reported.

The shooting happened around 2:45 Sunday afternoon in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue near Superlo Foods.

That’s near Airways Boulevard.

2:46 pm, officers responded to 2269 Lamar Ave where a female was shot.she was transported to ROH in critical condition. Officers have one female detained on the scene. pic.twitter.com/B3hoEaPe9k — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 29, 2022

The woman who was shot was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No other information is currently available, according to police.

