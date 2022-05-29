Woman in critical condition following shooting near grocery store in Castalia Heights, police say

A woman was detained after another woman was shot in Castalia Heights, Memphis Police reported.

The shooting happened around 2:45 Sunday afternoon in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue near Superlo Foods.

That’s near Airways Boulevard.

The woman who was shot was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No other information is currently available, according to police.

