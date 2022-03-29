Update: Woman in critical condition after getting shot at Fresno motel, police say

Detectives were investigating a shooting at a southeast Fresno motel Tuesday morning, according to police.

One woman was shot at the Vagabond Inn on East Avenue just north of Jensen Avenue about 4 a.m., police said. Officers found her inside a room after a call to 911.

The woman was taken to a Community Regional Medical Center and was in critical condition, according to Lt. Bill Dooley.

Police said they believe the shooter was a man. Officers at the scene initially said the victim was a man, but have since updated that information.

