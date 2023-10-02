Woman in critical condition in latest Paterson shooting following 2 homicides, sources say

A woman was in critical condition after being shot in the head near a Paterson bar Sunday night, law enforcement sources said, an attack that happened after Paterson endured two other homicides earlier in the day.

The woman reportedly was shot at about 9:30 p.m. in what law enforcement sources said seemed to be a drive-by shooting near Cianci and Van Houten streets in the Great Falls historic district that the mayor hopes to make the centerpiece of Paterson’s revival.

The other two fatal shootings happened about six hours apart in separate sections of the city.

The first homicide took place at 6:36 a.m. near the corner of Park Avenue and East 22nd Street in the 5th Ward, police said. The victim was a 19-year-old man from Paterson.

The second happened at 12:28 p.m. near Highland Street in the city’s 4th Ward, authorities said. A 19-year-old Paterson man was killed, and a 42-year-old city woman suffered non-fatal gunshot injuries, officials said.

The two killings raised Paterson’s homicide toll this year to 11. In 2022, Paterson had 21 homicides through Oct. 1, according to data compiled from prosecutor press releases.

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.

