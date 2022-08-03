Woman in critical condition after late night shooting in New Town neighborhood

Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to a shooting at 1400 Windle Street on Tuesday night.

Officers found a woman described to be in her mid-50′s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the woman to a hospital where she is in critical condition.

After interviewing witnesses JSO can confirm that a fight took place in the road just prior to the reported shooting.

People told Violent Crimes unit investigators that 10 minutes after the fight began an unknown man wearing a white tank top, black shorts, with low hair walked up to the street and began shooting. That’s when the woman was hit by gunfire.

People on scene said the suspect fled north on Tyler Street. Patrol officers searched the area but found nothing.

JSO is asking the community to come together. If anyone heard something or saw something to please come forward and say something by calling JSO’s non-emergency phone number at 904-630-0500. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

