Woman in critical condition after Sellersburg SWAT standoff

Aug. 31—SELLERSBURG — Indiana State Police are investigating a police shooting that occurred overnight from Wednesday into Thursday in Sellersburg.

Lori Lynn Carpenter, 52, is facing three charges of attempted murder in connection with the situation.

ISP said the shooting happened after Carpenter fired multiple shots from her residence and then retreated into the home.

The situation started around 10 p.m. Wednesday evening. Crime scene tape and ISP vehicles were observed still at the scene Thursday morning.

Police said a neighbor called 911 Wednesday evening about gunshots coming from a home in the 200 block of Liam Noble Circle. When Sellersburg Police arrived, they heard gunshots coming from the back of the home, set up a perimeter and called other law enforcement for backup.

When police contacted Carpenter she closed the garage door, refused commands to put down any weapons and wouldn't leave the house. Later on police saw Carpenter walking on the back deck of the home with a handgun.

Police said Carpenter appeared intoxicated.

ISP and Southeast Regional SWAT Team crisis negotiators arrived at the scene but police said the woman wouldn't put down the weapon or leave the home.

Police used various methods to contact her and eventually attempted to open a door to enter the home.

As they attempted to open the door, Carpenter fired at the officers.

ISP said a member of the Southeast Regional SWAT team returned fire and struck the suspect.

Officers rendered aid to Carpenter and she was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Carpenter was in critical, but stable, condition after surgery.