Woman in critical condition after shooting on Collins Street in Hartford

A woman is in critical but stable condition after being shot Saturday morning in the Asylum Hill neighborhood of Hartford, police said.

According to the Hartford Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 9:07 a.m. Saturday at 152 Collins St., to find a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Hartford’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions has assumed the investigation, the department said.

