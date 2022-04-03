Woman in critical condition after shooting on Ribault Scenic Dr.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that it responded to a shooting Sunday morning on 2600 Ribault Scenic Dr.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched and located a woman who was shot several times on the side of the road. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the shooter may have been driving in a car when the shooting took place. The suspect then left the woman on the roadway and fled in the vehicle.

Violent Crimes detectives are investigating and are attempting to locate a person of interest, but more information is not available at this time.

