Woman in critical condition after shooting in Stowe Township
A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Stowe Township.
Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at the 1100 block of Race Street at around 9:26 p.m.
Once they arrived at the scene, they found a woman inside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A second woman was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries she sustained from broken glass.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
Man flown to hospital after he was shot during incident in Washington County Bar and private club both threatened in same night; patrons evacuated and investigation ongoing ‘Just the beginning’: Starbucks CEO says ‘many more’ store closings on tap VIDEO:Pair of overnight shootings in Allegheny County leave two people dead DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts