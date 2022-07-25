Woman in critical condition after shooting in Stowe Township

A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Stowe Township.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at the 1100 block of Race Street at around 9:26 p.m.

Once they arrived at the scene, they found a woman inside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A second woman was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries she sustained from broken glass.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

