Woman in critical condition, shot in stomach in Clairton overnight

A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach in Clairton overnight.

The Allegheny County Police Department said they were notified of a shooting in the 400 block of St. Clair Avenue at around 2 a.m.

According to police, first responders found an adult woman with a gunshot wound to the stomach. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

