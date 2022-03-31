Woman in critical condition after Trent Avenue motel shooting

Mar. 30—A woman is in critical condition after she was shot Wednesday at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley, deputies said.

Deputies responded to the motel shooting, 7217 E. Trent Ave., around 11:45 a.m. and located the woman with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a Spokane County Sheriff's Office news release. She was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

A second person who was with the shooting victim was not injured, deputies said. No arrests have been made.

Trent Avenue was blocked in both directions for several hours.

Investigators do not believe it was an indiscriminate shooting.

There is no known threat to the public, the sheriff's office said.

Chris Smith, who works for the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union No. 55, said he heard six "rapid" gunshots while outside the Sheet Metal Workers Training Center, which is located next door to the motel, and then ran inside .

"I was just sitting out back there relaxing, looking at my phone and I heard it, and that's when I ducked down," Smith said. "I was like, those were gunshots."

Couple Joe Dauphine and Malissa Milne said they also heard gunshots from inside their nearby residence.

They said they also heard shots fired Monday and Tuesday nights.

Dauphine said he was worried about stray bullets coming his way.

Anyone with information that could help detectives in identifying the suspect(s) or what led up to the shooting is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference No. 10038482.