Woman critical following shooting in Raleigh, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot in Raleigh.

Police said it happened in the 2000 block of Ann Court around 6:25 p.m.

The woman was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition, police said.

No suspect information.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

