Woman critical following shooting in Raleigh, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot in Raleigh.

Police said it happened in the 2000 block of Ann Court around 6:25 p.m.

At 6:25 pm, at 2193 Ann Court, officers responded to a shooting where a female was shot. She was transported to ROH in critical condition. No suspect information. This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/DgnTYBxYym — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 30, 2022

The woman was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition, police said.

No suspect information.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

