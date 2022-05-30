Woman critical following shooting in Raleigh, police say
The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot in Raleigh.
Police said it happened in the 2000 block of Ann Court around 6:25 p.m.
At 6:25 pm, at 2193 Ann Court, officers responded to a shooting where a female was shot. She was transported to ROH in critical condition. No suspect information. This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/DgnTYBxYym
The woman was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition, police said.
No suspect information.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
