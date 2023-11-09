Woman critical after shooting at Raleigh apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is critically injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Raleigh Wednesday night.

Police say officers responded to the shooting at the Keystone Landing Apartments on Ridgestone Drive after 8:30 p.m.

A woman was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Stealing from the dead: Thieves take car from woman killed in house fire

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle with a gray rear bumper.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.