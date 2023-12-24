Woman critically burned in Sacramento house fire despite husband’s daring rescue

A 39-year-old woman was critically burned Sunday morning in a south Sacramento house fire.

Sacramento Fire Department engines responded to a call on the 7700 block of Rotherton Way in the Parkway neighborhood about 3:45 a.m., according to dispatch calls.

Firefighters found “heavy fire conditions” stemming from the single-story house’s back bedroom upon arrival, Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Justin Sylvia said.

The woman’s husband smelled smoke and went into the back bedroom where she was sleeping, Sylvia said. A flashover — firefighter terminology for when heavy layers of smoke combust — was underway, but the resident somehow carried his wife outside without suffering injuries himself, Sylvia added.

The man went back into the house, retrieved the couple’s dog and broke down the garage door to escape, Sylvia said.

“I don’t know how he did not get burned,” Sylvia said.

The woman was transported to the Firefighters Burn Institute Regional Burn Center at UC Davis Medical Center with critical injuries. No update on her condition was available as of Sunday afternoon.