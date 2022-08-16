Woman critically injured after being hit by driver in crosswalk on Canyon

Aug. 15—A 61-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a driver while using a crosswalk Monday morning on Canyon Boulevard.

According to Boulder police, the woman was crossing Canyon Boulevard at 6:37 a.m. Monday near the northeast corner of the Boulder Public Library in the 900 block when she was struck by a man driving a white 2017 Nissan Sentra east on Canyon Boulevard.

Police said the woman was in the crosswalk at the time.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to the Boulder Community Health Foothills Hospital in an ambulance and is now in critical condition.

Canyon Boulevard was closed for several hours Monday morning as investigators responded to the scene.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, remained on the scene and spoke with investigators. Police do not believe intoxication was a factor.

He has not been publicly identified since charges have not been filed at this time.

The case remains under investigation, and police are hoping to talk to any witnesses to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boulder police Traffic Unit at 303-441-3300 or Officer C. Clark at 720-290-2979 and reference case No. 22-07818.