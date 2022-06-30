Woman critically injured in Cordova shooting, deputies say
Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) are investigating a shooting in Cordova.
A woman was shot just before noon Thursday in the 1000 block of Cross Wood Lane in Cordova.
That’s near N Houston Levee Road and Woodland Hills Drive.
The woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition, deputies said.
FOX13 is working to learn more details about this shooting.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
