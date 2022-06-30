Woman critically injured in Cordova shooting, deputies say

Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) are investigating a shooting in Cordova.

A woman was shot just before noon Thursday in the 1000 block of Cross Wood Lane in Cordova.

That’s near N Houston Levee Road and Woodland Hills Drive.

The woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition, deputies said.

SCSO is investigating a shooting at approximately 11:45 am at the 1000 block of Cross Wood Lane in Cordova. A woman was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition. An investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call 528-CASH. pic.twitter.com/TE9lwSg6yJ — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) June 30, 2022

FOX13 is working to learn more details about this shooting.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

