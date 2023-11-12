Woman critically injured during shooting inside Englewood apartment, police say

A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot during a fight Saturday afternoon at an apartment in Englewood, according to Chicago police.

Police said a 28-year-old woman was inside the apartment in the 6100 block of South Loomis Boulevard. She got into a physical fight at about 2:26 p.m. with a 26-year-old woman, who produced a gun and shot her in the right arm.

The 28-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The younger woman was taken into custody and the gun was recovered at the scene, police said. She had a valid firearm owner’s identification card and concealed carry license.

rjohnson@chicagotribune.com