Woman critically injured in Hartford shooting, police say

Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
·1 min read

A woman was critically injured in a shooting in Hartford Monday night, police said.

Officers were sent to 48 Putnam St. in the city’s Frog Hollow neighborhood about 10 p.m. after gunfire triggered a ShotSpotter alert, police said. They found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating. Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the police tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.

