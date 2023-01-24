Woman dies after collision with Seattle police cruiser in South Lake Union neighborhood

A woman has died after she was struck by a marked Seattle police vehicle Monday night, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The 23-year-old woman was hit while she was walking near Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street just after 8 p.m. on Monday.

Officers performed CPR while waiting for Seattle Fire Department medics to arrive.

Once medics were at the scene, they took over lifesaving measures and transported the woman to Harborview Medical Center.

Police said the driving officer was on a priority one call at the request of the Seattle Fire Department.

The officer has been with the department since November 2019.

Circumstances leading up to the collision are under investigation and that available information would be shared at a later time, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Detectives from the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad will lead the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 206-684-8923.