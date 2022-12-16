Woman critically injured in shooting, Memphis police say

A woman was critically injured in a shooting, according to Memphis Police.

MPD responded to the 100 block of Eastview Drive about a shooting just after 10 p.m. Thursday night.

They found the woman with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said preliminary information suggests the victim and suspect know each other.

No suspect information has been released.

At 10:02 pm, officers responded to the 100 Blk of Eastview Dr regarding a shooting. Officers located a female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to ROH in critical condition. Preliminary info suggests the suspect and victim knew each other. pic.twitter.com/5KNb9ZL8mS — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 16, 2022

