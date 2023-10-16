Woman critically injured in stabbing inside Logan Square laundromat, police say

A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was stabbed Sunday evening inside a Logan Square laundromat, according to Chicago police.

Police said a man entered the Bubbleland laundromat in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at about 6 p.m. and stabbed a 25-year-old woman with a knife in the chest, right leg and left leg. Police said the man fled south on Milwaukee.

The victim was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Police said Monday morning that no suspects are in custody and that they are investigating.

