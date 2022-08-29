Woman critically wounded in road rage shooting chases gunman onto I-95, police say

A woman was critically wounded in a shooting police say was sparked by road rage in West Palm Beach.

But the 44-year-old woman, who was shot in the neck, wasn’t about to let her shooter get away. Police say she tailed the gunman’s red Nissan Altima onto northbound Interstate 95, following the car for more than 25 miles into Martin County.

By the time she was just south of the Martin County Weigh Station on I-95, her condition “deteriorated” and she pulled over to wait for help, according to West Palm Beach police. The Royal Palm Beach woman was airlifted to the hospital, where she underwent surgery. She’s now in the hospital’s ICU and is in critical condition.

Police have determined that the confrontation between the woman and the people in the car began at a traffic light Sunday in Palm Beach County. It escalated into gunfire around 8:19 a.m. once the two cars arrived side-by-side to the traffic light in the westbound lanes of the 1800 block of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

Detectives said they found the suspected gunman’s car Sunday afternoon in Greenacres and followed it to Palm Beach Gardens. The driver was eventually pulled over on PGA Boulevard at Fairchild Gardens Avenue.

“The three people in the car refused to cooperate with police and the car was impounded,” police said in a Monday news release, noting that they were given assistance during the investigation by Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens police and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Police have not provided more details on the confrontation or the identity of the three people who were in the red Altima. Police also said they will not be releasing the woman’s identity, citing Marsy’s Law, which allows victims to remain anonymous.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call Sgt. Jeremy Banks at 561-822-1677 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477). You may be eligible for a reward.