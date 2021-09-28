Woman critically wounded in shooting by Long Beach school safety officer

Shooting involving Long Beach school safety officer

A woman was in critical condition Tuesday, one day after a Long Beach Unified School District safety officer opened fire while investigating an altercation near Millikan High School, officials said.

Police were called to Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue around 3:12 p.m. Monday, Long Beach Police Officer Brandon Fahey said.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in her upper body. Paramedics transported her to a nearby hospital.

In a statement, the school district confirmed that one of its officers discharged a weapon during the "off-campus incident," which occurred about a block from the school.

"The school safety officer approached a group of individuals to investigate an altercation, and during the course of that investigation, the school safety officer discharged their duty weapon and an individual was struck by gunfire," school officials said.

Fahey said the shooting occurred as the "subjects attempted to flee in a vehicle." He could not immediately confirm how many people were in the vehicle, whether the gunshot victim was driving, or her age or other identifying information.

Video on social media showed a gray sedan exiting a parking lot, nearly clipping the safety officer, who then fired as the car sped away.

"It is standard practice for school safety officers in the Long Beach district to carry firearms," school district spokesman Chris Eftychiou said.

A police investigation is ongoing, Fahey said. The Los Angeles County district attorney's office will also be investigating.

There is no indication that any students were injured, district officials said. The school day ends around 2:40 p.m., according to the Millikan High School website.

Additional staff will be at Millikan High School on Tuesday to support students, officials added.

Times staff writer James Queally contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.