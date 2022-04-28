Woman crossing Bronx street struck, killed by Mercedes driver

A Mercedes driver struck and killed a woman crossing a Bronx street Thursday afternoon, police said.

The 51-year-old victim was crossing the street at Burke and Bouck Aves. in Allerton at 12:30 p.m. when the driver made a left turn onto Burke and struck her, cops said.

Medic took the victim to Jacobi Hospital with head and body trauma, but she couldn’t be saved, police said.

The Mercedes driver, a 32-year-old man whose name has not yet been released, remained at the scene and was taken into custody; charges against him are pending, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name.