Woman crossing Miami Beach street hurt after driver hits her, takes off, cops say

A woman crossing Collins Avenue in Miami Beach was critically hurt Monday evening after a driver hit her and then drove away, police say.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was not in a cross walk when she was hit.

The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. near 63rd Street and Collins Avenue.

According to police, a vehicle was heading south on Collins when the woman was struck.

The unidentified woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not immediately have a description of the vehicle or the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).