Woman crossing tracks killed by train in Gainesville

Feb. 2—A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Thursday in Gainesville as she crossed the railroad tracks, authorities said.

The woman was critically injured about 7 a.m. and died at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

"At this time, investigators believe the victim was crossing the train tracks and possibly

tried to retrieve an item she had dropped," the Sheriff's Office said in a release. "An approaching train was unable to stop and struck the victim as she was searching the tracks."

The woman has not been identified as authorities are trying to reach her family.

The Sheriff's Office and Norfolk Southern Railway are investigating the incident.

Industrial Boulevard's intersections with Aviation Boulevard, Dorsey Street and Georgia Avenue were closed while authorities investigated.

The intersections reopened before 9 a.m.