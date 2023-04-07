Woman in custody after early morning shooting

Apr. 6—A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and a woman was arrested early Wednesday morning, according to a City of Greenville news release.

At 4:09 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Economy Inn, 5103 Interstate 30, after a woman had placed a 911 call. The woman said she had shot a man. After arriving at the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the news release.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Hunt Regional Medical Center, and the woman was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated assault, the news release stated.

The victim is expected to survive, but because of an ongoing investigation, the city was not releasing additional information Thursday.

Ashley Renea King, 38, of Greenville was being held Thursday at the Hunt County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $75,000.