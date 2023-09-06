Woman in custody for fire that killed Fresno man, investigators say. He yelled for help

A woman was in custody Wednesday accused of setting a fire in Fresno that killed an unhoused man living in a temporary shelter, Fresno Fire Department said.

Fire investigators and police said Felicia Quiroz, 37, set the fire about 2 p.m. April 24 in a concrete drainage culvert that killed Eric Bennett, 59.

Crews responded to the fire in the area of Norwich and Santa Fe avenues that day and found Bennett, who had died.

Investigators later determined he perished from a combination of smoke inhalation and burns, according to an update on Wednesday, officials said.

Fire officials have previously said witnesses, including a city worker, heard the victim screaming and attempted to pull him out of the structure, but were unable to do so.

Quiroz was arrested Tuesday in north Fresno, officials said. She was in custody Wednesday without bail, accused of murder and arson, Fresno County Jail records showed.

Fire Investigators are on scene investigating the cause of a fire fatality in the area of Norwich and Sante Fe. One victim located on the interior of a concrete drainage enclosure, the enclosure was used as a temporary shelter. The cause of the fire under investigation. pic.twitter.com/e8qQf0gnRj — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) April 24, 2023