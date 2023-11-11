Woman in custody at Kitsap County Jail found dead, cause under investigation

PORT ORCHARD – A 43-year-old woman who was in custody at the Kitsap County Jail was found dead by staff Wednesday morning, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman was found in her cell, unresponsive, as corrections officers were conducting a walk-through in the jail. They entered the cell and attempted life-saving efforts, and South Kitsap Fire and Rescue responded as well, the sheriff's office said. The woman was declared dead.

The woman was identified by the Kitsap County Medical Examiner's Office on Friday as Dana L. McGranahan. The woman had no permanent address in Kitsap County, the office said. Her cause and manner of death are pending the return of toxicology testing and further investigation.

The woman had been arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance by Bremerton police on Tuesday, the sheriff's office said. The Port Orchard Police Department will investigate the incident.

The death follows two previous in-custody deaths at the Kitsap County Jail this summer, one in July and one in August. Both of those deaths were ruled to be natural.

In July, a 46-year-old woman was found dead in the jail, and an autopsy determined that her manner of death was natural and that the cause of her death was a subarachnoid hemorrhage due to a ruptured cerebral aneurysm, the Kitsap County Medical Examiner's Office said then.

In the August incident, a 58-year-old man died during the booking process at the jail. Investigation revealed his manner of death to be natural and the cause of his death to be ketoacidosis due to poorly controlled diabetes and ethanol abuse, according to the medical examiner's office. Hypertension and obesity were listed as contributing factors.

