Woman in custody after man dies after being stabbed at Port Orange home, police say

Police in Port Orange said a woman is in custody after a man was stabbed to death Wednesday.

Officers were called out to a home on Calistoga Circle around 10:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said they found a 55-year-old woman who had stabbed a 61-year-old man.

Life-saving measures were given and the man was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center as a trauma alert, police said.

Officers said the victim died at the hospital.

Investigators said the woman is in custody but did not give further details.

Port Orange police are asking anyone with information about this deadly stabbing to call detective Ben Benezette at 386-506-5893.

