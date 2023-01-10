Woman in custody after man stabbed in neck in Niagara Falls

Jan. 10—A Falls man was taken to Erie County Medical Center after being stabbed in the neck at a 66th Street home on Tuesday morning.

A woman was taken into custody at the scene and transported to police headquarters.

Police responded to the home in the 500 block of 66th Street about 9:40 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, the victim was outside the home holding his neck.

Niagara Falls Fire and AMR also responded to the scene and the victim was taken to ECMC by ambulance.