Woman in custody after police say she tried demanding money from a Pittsburgh convenience store

A woman is in custody after police said she demanded money from a convenience store in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh police were called to the 400 block of Smithfield Street for reports of an armed robbery at a 7-11 at around 5:50 p.m.

A person who was in the store during the incident told Channel 11 the woman allegedly used a sign and demanded money, stating that she had a gun. Police have not yet confirmed this detail.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene with a few stolen items but no money.

The woman was arrested not far from the store and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

