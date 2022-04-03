Woman in custody after a shooting in Oak Forest Sunday afternoon, police say

A shooter was in custody in connection with a shooting in south suburban Oak Forest that happened shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Residents initially were urged to stay away from the area of 159th and Central Avenue because of police activity, according to an Oak Forest police alert.

In an updated post on Twitter, Oak Forest officials said the shooter was reported to be a woman who had been taken into custody. Although officials said “there is no longer a threat to the public,” residents were still being asked to stay away from the intersection where officials expected a prolonged “heavy police presence.”

Police did not immediately provide additional information.

Check back for updates.

tatturner@chicagotribune.com