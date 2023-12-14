Woman in custody after stabbing in Trotwood

A woman is in custody after a stabbing in Trotwood early Thursday morning.

Trotwood Police and medics were dispatched around 1:32 a.m. on initial reports of a stabbing at the 3700 block of Runyon Avenue.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that a woman is in custody but would not say if she was a suspect.

We are working to learn the condition of the person stabbed and what led to the stabbing.

The incident remains under investigation.