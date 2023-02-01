Woman in custody for striking 3 people with car after argument in East Hills, police say

A woman is in police custody after allegedly striking three people with a vehicle after an argument in East Hills overnight.

Just before 3 a.m., first responders were called to Frankstown Avenue and Oakwood Street for reports of multiple people struck by a vehicle, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Officers found two injured females on the ground. They were transported to a hospital in critical condition, but were later upgraded to stable condition. Another female was also struck and received non life-threatening injuries. She refused treatment by medics.

According to the initial investigation, an altercation between a group of people occurred in a parking lot outside of a bar, after which a female allegedly got into an SUV and struck two vehicles before hitting the victims and fleeing the area, the public safety release said.

Wilkinsburg police pulled the suspect vehicle over and detained the driver. PIttsburgh police took her into custody. She was transported to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for information and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

*Editor’s note: This story has been corrected. Pittsburgh police initially said one victim was male, but all the victims were female, according to updated information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 87 more stores Former Pittsburgh man sentenced to life in prison for drug, gun crimes Findlay Township business owner accused of possessing child porn VIDEO: Ketchup bottle will return when Gate C at Acrisure Stadium becomes ‘Heinz Gate’ DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts