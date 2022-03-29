Woman cuts boyfriend with knife

Mar. 29—GRANITE FALLS — A woman has been charged with an assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly slicing her boyfriend with a knife.

Granite Falls police say the incident reportedly stemmed from a domestic dispute that occurred between Jennifer Denise Robinson, 40, and her boyfriend following an evening of partying. The couple reportedly share a residence.

The boyfriend made the early morning (1 a.m.) call to law enforcement after Robinson retrieved a 12 inch kitchen knife, then swung it at him, cutting the top of his hand with the 8-inch blade, according to police reports. The victim claims he was unsure why Robinson became upset, police said.

Officers responding to the scene found the victim outside on the roadway, where he had gone to make the call following the incident. Officers found Robinson walking out of the garage with the knife still in her hand, before she threw it into the yard.

Officers secured the knife and took Robinson into custody. Alcohol may have contributed to the events, according to Granite Falls police.

EMS bandaged the victim's hand, but he refused to go to the hospital.

Following the Monday, March 28 incident, Robinson was booked at Caldwell County Detention Center and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. She was placed under a $3,000 secured bond.