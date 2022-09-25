Woman cuts boyfriend in the stomach with kitchen knife, police say

A 62-year-old woman was charged with attempted murder after cutting her boyfriend in the stomach so deep that it “caused his entrails to fall out of his body”, according to court records.

Police said the attack happened Saturday, September 24, on Richwood Cove.

Diane Cottrell, 62, told Memphis Police that she and her boyfriend of six years got into a shouting match when the boyfriend slapped her in the face.

After the slap, Cottrell admitted to walking into the kitchen, grabbing a knife and severely stabbing her boyfriend in the stomach.

That man was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Cottrell was charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

​