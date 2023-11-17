Woman, daughter fear for safety after Texas man charged with 6 sex crimes gets out of jail

Getty Images/Three Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s former executives accused of stealing more than $2.2 million in funding.

A Denton County woman and her 15-year-old daughter fear for their safety almost daily.

While her daughter excels in school and extracurricular activities, she still struggles with trauma after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Lewisville man, Ronald William White.

The woman, who anonymously spoke to the Star-Telegram, also says she was sexually assaulted by White, who she used to be in a romantic relationship with. Now, she and her daughter are concerned that White was released on bond and hope that he will be convicted as they consider him a danger to the community.

White has been indicted on six sex crimes from 2022 to 2023, including the assaults on the mother and daughter, but has not gone to trial yet on any of the charges.

White, 45, was first arrested in June 2021 and was charged with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 in March 2022. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, he was charged with sexually abusing his 5-year-old relative.

Just months after his first charge, White was released on bond. The conditions of his bond prohibited him from being in contact with the victim. He was also required to wear an ankle monitor.

White’s defense attorney has not responded to the Star-Telegram’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, the Denton County woman and her daughter continue to struggle coping with the crimes White is accused of committing.

The woman said that she was in a relationship with White when he sexually assaulted her on Dec. 16, 2022.

“He misrepresented his history,” the woman said about White. He did not tell her about the first charge against him, she said.

The woman said she met White online in October 2022 and they had been dating for a couple of months before he made inappropriate advances on her daughter.

She had her daughter seen by medical professionals after White allegedly inappropriately touched her in March 2023. He was then charged with three counts of indecency with a child/sexual contact in June and had his bond from the first charge revoked.

She also learned that, before they were dating, White was accused of sexually assaulting another woman on March 4, 2022.

The arrest warrant says the victim from the March 4 incident — a 23-year-old woman — met a coworker at Canucks Bar and Grill in Lewisville on that same evening. She became sick and told police that it was abnormal for her as she usually does not get sick after just a couple of drinks.

The 23-year-old woman also told police that a couple at the bar, White and a woman he was with that evening — who she said she never met before — offered to take her home because she was so intoxicated she could not walk on her own.

White and the woman he was with took the 23-year-old to White’s home, where he raped her in a bedroom, the arrest warrant says.

In an interview with police, White denied raping the 23-year-old woman and said she was not overly intoxicated or unconscious.

“After I learned about that, I realized it is entirely possible the same thing had happened to me, even though we were in a dating relationship,” the Denton County woman told the Star-Telegram.

She said she was also at the same Canucks Bar and Grill with White the day he sexually assaulted her in December 2022.

“I was incapacitated and he took me home and assaulted me,” the woman said. “But because we were in a dating relationship, I didn’t report it at that time.”

A second arrest warrant for White says on the evening of Dec. 16, 2022, the woman he was in a relationship told police she was so “severely incapacitated” that she could not speak. White then sexually assaulted her in his home, she told police.

White posed a danger to the woman and her family but he was “very convincing,” she told the Star-Telegram.

After prosecutors filed a motion in March to hold the defendant without bail, a Denton County district judge raised White’s bond on the original case to $250,000, but he was able to post bail two days later.

The prosecution filed another motion in May to try to have White held without bail. That motion was granted pending a hearing, but after three hearings were held on the matter, the judge reinstated the bond, according to the district attorney’s office.

White was able to bail out of jail again, despite multiple charges suggesting he was a threat to the community, according to the woman who spoke anonymously to the Star-Telegram.

“It’s not really clear why he was let out more this recent time,” said the woman.

White is still required to wear an ankle monitor, not communicate with the victims, and stay away from children, according to his bond reinstatement. Among other conditions, he must notify his probation officer if he wishes to travel outside of Denton County.

Now, the woman who White was in a relationship with and her daughter are both receiving therapy after being diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder. Her 15-year-old daughter has been suffering with being unable to sleep at night, uncomfortable with the thought that White is out on bond.

Although, the woman says she is grateful for the help and support she has received from Lewisville police and the lead attorney, Alexandra Horton, who is prosecuting hers and her daughter’s case.

“I really felt like they’re both just very helpful and want to see this go right and have been a little frustrated I think by how long it’s taking and that he [White] keeps being able to manipulate the system the way he has,” she said. “She [Horton] is very compassionate and wants justice and is sickened by everything she’s heard.”

The case was transferred to another Denton County district court on Oct. 20, and an announcement hearing is scheduled for Friday, when a trial date will be discussed.

Horton says she anticipates a trial date in the case being scheduled no sooner than April 2024.

“It is the State’s intent to get this case to trial as soon as possible in order to achieve justice for the victims and to protect our community,” Horton said in an email to the Star-Telegram.

The Denton County woman hopes that with a new judge and a new court, White will no longer be out on bond to commit additional crimes.